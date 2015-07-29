Microsoft Quietly Launches Windows 10
Microsoft is launching Windows 10 today without the usual midnight sales parties and marketing campaigns.
The company is hoping that users are happier with Windows 10, after Windows 8 was widely criticized when it was released in 2012. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at what Windows 10 means for Microsoft with CNN’s Maggie Lake.
Guest
- Maggie Lake, business reporter for CNN. She tweets @maggielake.
