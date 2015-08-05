© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
SEC To Approve Dodd-Frank Pay Gap Rules

Published August 5, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Former Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) (3rd R) speaks during a news conference on the fifth anniversary of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act with (L-R) Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL) at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 21, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
It will soon be easier for millions of Americans to compare their paycheck to the CEO’s.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is slated to finalize a rule to make companies disclose the pay gap between CEOs and regular employees. It’s part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and it comes after years of debate on the topic.

Ali Velshi of Al Jazeera America joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the rule, how it will work and why it took so long to finalize.

