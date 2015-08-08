Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a few minutes, now that we know its date, we will ask our panelists what will be the big surprise out of the first Democrat debate.

MAZ JOBRANI: The big story will be that Donald Trump will show up to the debate because he just can't shut the hell up.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Bill Clinton will jump on stage to explain the rules, and the audience will immediately give him the nomination.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Hillary Clinton will surprise everyone by debating herself.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things happen, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Maz Jobrani, Roxanne Roberts and Alonzo Bodden. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. See you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.