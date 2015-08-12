© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is Decriminalization The Best Way To Help Prostitutes? Amnesty International Thinks So

Published August 12, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT

Despite intense lobbying by human rights groups, Amnesty International has voted to support the decriminalization of the sex trade.

The group says the policy is based on the idea that sex between consenting adults should not be subject to state interference. They believe it is the best way to protect sex workers and will help make their lives safer.

But some high-profile women’s groups have protested the move, saying the only ones who will benefit from decriminalization are pimps and johns. Journalist Julie Bindel joins Here & Now’s Robin Young from London to discuss the significance of Amnesty’s vote.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amnesty International says decriminalizing prostitution would benefit sex workers, but women's groups say the only benefit would be for pimps and johns. (Michel G./Flickr)
/
/
Amnesty International says decriminalizing prostitution would benefit sex workers, but women's groups say the only benefit would be for pimps and johns. (Michel G./Flickr)
Femen activists chanting slogans and carrying signs reading: Abolition of Prostitution, No Demand No Offer, walk towards the French National Assembly in Paris on June 12 as part of a demonstration asking for the abolition of prostitution. (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)
/
/
Femen activists chanting slogans and carrying signs reading: Abolition of Prostitution, No Demand No Offer, walk towards the French National Assembly in Paris on June 12 as part of a demonstration asking for the abolition of prostitution. (Remy de la Mauviniere/AP)