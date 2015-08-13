Life Beyond Cecil The Lion In Zimbabwe

The killing of Cecil the lion in Zimbabwe caught the world’s attention and raised questions about wildlife conservation there. But there are other problems affecting the people of Zimbabwe.

The economy is severely struggling, its agricultural industry has collapsed, and the government has committed human rights violations. Many wonder how much longer Robert Mugabe, who is 91 and has been in power since 1980, will be the president, and who might succeed him.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to David Smith, the Guardian’s Africa correspondent, about the situation in Zimbabwe.

Guest

David Smith, Africa correspondent for the Guardian. He tweets @SmithInAfrica.

