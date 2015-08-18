© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Medicare Gives End-Of-Life Counseling The Go-Ahead

Published August 18, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
Mountlake Terrace resident Jennifer Calnon, 67, recently discussed her advance directive with her doctor. Starting January, Medicare plans to pay physicians for end of life counseling. (Ruby de Luna/ KUOW)
Remember the “death panels”? That’s what Sarah Palin called them when the Affordable Care Act first proposed paying doctors for end-of-life counseling with patients. The uproar killed that plan, but recently Medicare announced that beginning next year, it will pay doctors to have these discussions. Ruby de Luna from Here & Now contributor KUOW reports.

