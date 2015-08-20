Des Moines Makes The List

It seems like every time you log onto Facebook someone has shared a link to one of those lists that rank cities in categories. “The 10 Happiest Cities for Young Professionals” or “America’s Best Cities for Barbecue.” Why are these lists so popular? And more importantly, what’s their impact? Iowa Public Radio’s Sarah Boden went in search of answers.

Reporter

Sarah Boden, reporter for Iowa Public Radio. She tweets @Sarah_Boden.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.