Akron Loves Devo

A life-sized photo of the new wave band Devo was mounted over an abandoned storefront in downtown Akron, Ohio, this past week. The picture was taken in 1978, and features the band dressed in yellow hazmat suits.

This piece of public art is designed to capture the moment the band made the leap from hometown heroes to worldwide fame. From the Here & Now contributors network, David C. Barnett of WCPN brings us the story of Devo’s Rust Belt roots.



[Youtube]

Reporter

David C. Barnett, reporter for WCPN in Cleveland. He tweets @DCBstream.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.