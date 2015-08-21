© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Akron Loves Devo

Published August 21, 2015 at 12:52 PM CDT
The Akron Civic Theater honored Devo by unveiling this mural outside of the theater. (Janet Macoska)
A life-sized photo of the new wave band Devo was mounted over an abandoned storefront in downtown Akron, Ohio, this past week. The picture was taken in 1978, and features the band dressed in yellow hazmat suits.

This piece of public art is designed to capture the moment the band made the leap from hometown heroes to worldwide fame. From the Here & Now contributors network, David C. Barnett of WCPN brings us the story of Devo’s Rust Belt roots.


  • David C. Barnett, reporter for WCPN in Cleveland. He tweets @DCBstream.

