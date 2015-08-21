As Nation Remembers Katrina, Mississippi Gulf Feels Forgotten

As the nation approaches the 10-year anniversary of the destruction from Hurricane Katrina, it’s worth remembering that while New Orleans felt the eye of the storm, Katrina also left 238 people dead in Mississippi, and destroyed 230,000 homes in that state.

How did the Mississippi Gulf Coast recover after such devastation, and what lingering issues still remain? Evelina Burnett of Mississippi Public Broadcasting discusses this with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

Guest

Evelina Burnett, Gulf Coast reporter for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. She tweets @evelinaburnett.

