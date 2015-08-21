© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
As Nation Remembers Katrina, Mississippi Gulf Feels Forgotten

Published August 21, 2015 at 12:40 PM CDT
The small town of Waveland, near the Louisiana border, was one of the places hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. (Evelina Burnett)
The small town of Waveland, near the Louisiana border, was one of the places hardest hit by Hurricane Katrina in Mississippi. (Evelina Burnett)

As the nation approaches the 10-year anniversary of the destruction from Hurricane Katrina, it’s worth remembering that while New Orleans felt the eye of the storm, Katrina also left 238 people dead in Mississippi, and destroyed 230,000 homes in that state.

How did the Mississippi Gulf Coast recover after such devastation, and what lingering issues still remain? Evelina Burnett of Mississippi Public Broadcasting discusses this with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

