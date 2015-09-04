﻿﻿Economy Adds 173,000 Jobs, Reaches 'Full Employment' In August

The August jobs report is out and the numbers are murky. The Labor Department says the U.S. unemployment rate is down to its lowest level since 2008, but only 173,000 jobs were created last month – that is lower than economists were expecting.

This was the last report before the Federal Reserve meets later this month to make a decision on whether to raise interest rates. Mike Regan of Bloomberg News talks with Here & Now host Lisa Mullins about the report.

Guest

Mike Regan, editor at Bloomberg News. He tweets @reganonymous.

