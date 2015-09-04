© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
﻿﻿Economy Adds 173,000 Jobs, Reaches 'Full Employment' In August

Published September 4, 2015 at 12:33 PM CDT
A "now hiring" sign is posted in the window of an Express clothing store on July 2, 2015 in San Francisco, California. According to a report by the U.S. Labor Department, employers added 223,000 jobs in June dropping the national unemployment rate to 5.3 percent, the lowest level since April 2008. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The August jobs report is out and the numbers are murky. The Labor Department says the U.S. unemployment rate is down to its lowest level since 2008, but only 173,000 jobs were created last month – that is lower than economists were expecting.

This was the last report before the Federal Reserve meets later this month to make a decision on whether to raise interest rates. Mike Regan of Bloomberg News talks with Here & Now host Lisa Mullins about the report.

