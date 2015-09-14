Obama Breaks With Tradition By Not Staying At Waldorf Astoria

The Waldorf Astoria has been the New York destination for U.S. presidents dating back to President Herbert Hoover, who took up residence in the hotel after his term. With its close proximity to the United Nations, it has also been the home of the U.S. ambassador to the UN, as well as other U.S. officials.

As the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly kicks off next week, news that President Obama will be staying elsewhere has people wondering why. Colum Lynch, UN reporter for Foreign Policy Magazine, discusses this with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Colum Lynch, U.N.-based senior diplomatic reporter for Foreign Policy. He tweets @columlynch.

