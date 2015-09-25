© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Boehner's Decision Sets Off Leadership Scramble

Published September 25, 2015 at 2:06 PM CDT
Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) announces that he is retiring from the House and stepping down as Speaker at the end of October during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol September 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
House Speaker John Boehner’s surprise resignation announcement has House Republicans scrambling today. Boehner announced that he will resign from leadership and from Congress at the end of October. The announcement came one day after Boehner, a devout Catholic greeted Pope Francis in a historic joint meeting of Congress.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd discusses Boehner’s resignation with ABC News’ Rick Klein.

