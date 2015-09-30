© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: One Baseball Fan's Very Bad Day

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 30, 2015 at 9:30 AM CDT

So, maybe you've been having a bad day.

We're pretty sure that one guy — a baseball fan at Tuesday's Yankees game — can one up you.

The man was sitting along the third base line and got three chances to catch a ball. The guy fumbled all of them:

The good news: He eventually did get a ball, and he — and the woman sitting next to him — seemed to get over the mishaps just fine.

On this blog, we know someone who might be able to teach this guy some moves.)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta