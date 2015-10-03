Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will NASA disappoint us next time? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: We'll all be disappointed when the head of NASA is investigated for a close encounter of the fourth kind.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: NASA scientists have determined that those little green men are just hungover Michigan students.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: NASA will announce that they decided a great giant eyeball in the middle of Venus pointed directly toward NASA, but there is a possibility that the lens in the telescope was set on reverse.

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thank you, too, Alonzo Bodden, Roxanne Roberts, Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to Molly Motherwell and everyone at WEMU. Thanks to our fantastic audience here in Ann Arbor. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

