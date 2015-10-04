Hillary Clinton Practices Her Trump Impression On SNL

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It is an election season must-see. Presidential candidates ditching their scripted stump speeches and baring it all on "Saturday Night Live." Last night, it was Hillary Clinton's turn. She played a bartender named Val opposite Kate McKinnon, who did her usual Hillary Clinton impression. During the skit, Clinton took the opportunity to do her own impersonation.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

KATE MCKINNON: (As Hillary Clinton) Oh, Val, I'm just so darn bummed. All anyone wants to talk about is Donald Trump.

HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON: (As Val) Donald Trump? Isn't he the one that's like, (impersonating Donald Trump) oh, you're all losers?

MARTIN: Clinton got to make her dig at Trump, but she also took a little heat in the skit, admitting it took her a long time to support same-sex marriage. There was a nod to her problems connecting personally to voters and Clinton's long-held presidential aspirations.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

MCKINNON: (As Hillary Clinton) Val, Val, I wish you could be president.

CLINTON: (As Val) Me, too.

MARTIN: No word on whether Val the bartender will show up for the first Democratic presidential debate on October 13. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.