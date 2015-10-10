Fresh Air Weekend: Univision's Jorge Ramos; Israeli Cooking; 'Ephemeral' Sculpture

Fresh Air Weekendhighlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Univision's Jorge Ramos Discusses Journalism And That Donald Trump News Conference: Mexican-born journalist Jorge Ramos moved to the U.S. in 1983. "I am glad that I came," he says. "The First Amendment has given me all the opportunities that I couldn't have in Mexico."

For Israeli-Born Chef, Hummus And 'Tehina' Are A Bridge To Home:Chef Michael Solomonov sees his mission as connecting people to the food of his homeland. "That, to me, is my life's work," he says. Solomonov's new cookbook is Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking.

Sculptor Turns Rain, Ice And Trees Into 'Ephemeral Works':British artist Andy Goldsworthy's sculptures melt and decay. "It's not about art," he says. "It's just about life, and the need to understand that a lot of things in life do not last."

