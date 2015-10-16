Graffiti Artists Hired By 'Homeland' Protest In Plain Sight

What does #BlackLivesMatter have to do with Syrian refugee camps? Usually nothing, except this week, viewers of the Showtime series “Homeland” saw the phrase on the walls of a camp in Arabic graffiti.

The show hired real graffiti artists to vandalize the scene, but the artists decided to express their disapproval for the show with phrases like, “Homeland is racist,” “There is no Homeland” and “This show does not represent the views of the artists.”

The artists released an essay with photos explaining why they did it, and the images soon went viral.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about the reaction on social media withFemi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazera English.

For more on the story, follow the artists – @hebaamin, @dot_seekay and @Donrok and the hashtags #homelandhack and #Homeland.

Guest

/ / Arabic graffiti reads "Homeland is racist" in this image provided by the artists on hebaamin.com. (Courtesy of Heba Amin)

Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English. She tweets @FemiOke.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.