What You Need To Know About Dietary Supplement Company Mannatech

During the Republican debate on Wednesday, when Ben Carson was asked about his involvement with the medical supplement company Mannatech. Carson said there was no involvement.

Mannatech has been under scrutiny from federal and state officials for making false claims about its products, including that they could treat and cure Down syndrome and cancer. The Wall Street Journal reports:

The company in 2009 settled false-advertising charges brought by the Texas attorney general’s office, which alleged Mannatech had permitted “deceptive” and “illegal” miracle-cure testimonials at sales meetings and allowed materials circulated by associates suggesting its products could treat or even cure Down Syndrome, cystic fibrosis, autism, cancer and other serious ills. The Texas AG’s civil complaint said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had notified Mannatech on multiple occasions that its marketing materials made illegal drug claims.

Michael Regan of Bloomberg news joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to take a closer look at the company.

Michael Regan, columnist and editor at Bloomberg news. He tweets @Reganonymous.

