Here & Now co-host Robin Young is saying farewell for several weeks. She’s getting knee surgery with Dr. Dennis Burke (whom she encourages you to Google). Wednesday, Nov. 11 is her last day on the show before surgery. She’ll return in about a month and a half. Indira Lakshmanan, Eric Westervelt and Meghna Chakrabarti will be filling in for Robin while she’s gone.

