Flying For Thanksgiving? Distract Yourself With Mystery Of Airport Codes

Published November 25, 2015 at 12:45 PM CST

Lynn Fisher and Nick Crohn, two web designers from the Phoenix area, love airport codes. They launched the website airportcod.es in March that links hundreds of those three-letter codes with a pretty picture and a brief story about the airport – enough to keep you busy while you’re waiting in line at one of those airports this week.

This story originally aired on April 1, 2015.

