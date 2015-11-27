Books To Give As Gifts This Year

If you’re looking to give a book to a friend or family member this holiday, check out these recommendations from NPR Books editor Petra Mayer. Tops on her list this year are “My Kitchen Year” by Ruth Reichl, Elena Ferrante’s “The Story of the Lost Child” and Petra’s personal favorite, Naomi Novik’s “Uprooted.”

Petra Mayer’s Book Gift Suggestions



Honorable mentions:



Other places to explore books:

Guest

Petra Mayer, an editor at NPR Books. She tweets @Petramatic.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.