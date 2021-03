Cyber Monday may be giving way to Cyber Week, and Black Friday is losing its importance, as more retailers offer deals through the month of November and more shopping is being done online. Jill Schlesinger of CBS News speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the shift in the holiday shopping season.

Guest

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst with CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

