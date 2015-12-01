Small Island Nations Push For Action On Climate Change

At the Paris climate talks today, President Obama met with leaders of some of the countries with the most to lose – the small island countries. The Bahamas, Tonga, Barbados, Haiti, Antigua and Barbuda are all part of the Alliance of Small Island States.

According to the U.N.’s intergovernmental panel on climate change, some of these islands could be almost completely covered in water by 2100.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini is in Paris and speaks with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson about the meeting and how the climate talks are going.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

