Report Of Active Shooter, Multiple Victims In San Bernardino

Police in the Southern California city of San Bernardino are responding to reports of an active shooter at a social services facility.

Police say there are reports of multiple victims.

Triage units are being set up in the area, and some people have been seen being wheeled away on gurneys. Others walked holding their hands in their air are being led away by authorities.

No arrests have been made.

San Bernardino is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

At a Shell gas station about a block from the shooting site, store manager Ana Fuentes says she hasn’t gotten any instructions to stay inside but customers have told her about shootings at the Inland Regional Center. The center says on its website that it provides social services to people with developmental disabilities.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.