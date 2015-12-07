'Chi-Raq' Uses Greek Satire To Explore Chicago Violence

In the new film “Chi-Raq,” Spike Lee reinterprets Aristophanes’ “Lysistrata” by setting it in contemporary Chicago. A group of women, outraged by the toll of the war between two rival gangs, vow to withhold sex until the gangs talk peace.

NPR film critic Bob Mondello joins Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt to talk about the film and its resonance to current events.

Bob Mondello, film critic for NPR. He tweets @Bob_Mondello.

