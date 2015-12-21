Retailers Try To Attract Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers

On the Monday before Christmas, retailers are offering a lot of deals to get the business of people who still have some shopping to do.

For example, Best Buy is offering a $100 discount off its nearly-$400 Apple Watch Sport – that’s double the store’s Black Friday discount. According to the National Retail Federation, as much as 40 percent of holiday shopping happens in the 10 days leading up to Christmas.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger of CBS News about the last-minute shopping season.

Jill Schlesinger, business analyst at CBS News. She tweets @jillonmoney.

