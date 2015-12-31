'Manspreading' Makes List Of Words Banished For 'General Uselessness'

“So,” “manspreading,” and “giving me life” made this years’ “Annual List of Words Banished from the Queen’s English for Mis-Use, Over-Use and General Uselessness,” released today by list compilers at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

Here & Now’s Robin Young talks to John Shibley, who works in the school’s public relations department and teaches communications.

Guest

John Shibley, works in public relations and teaches communications at Lake Superior State University in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.