Young Refugee Poets Turn To Food For Inspiration

Seattle poet Merna Ann Hecht says right now Americans are worried about what they have to lose by admitting more refugees. She wants to change the conversation to what refugees are giving back.

Hecht has been working with teenage refugees at Foster High School in Tukwila, Washington helping them write poetry in a new language. Amy Radil from Here & Now contributor KUOW explains.



Note: Seattle-based Chatwin Books is publishing the students’ poetry as a book called “Our Table of Memories.” The book can be purchased on the publisher’s website.

Amy Radil, reporter for KUOW. She tweets @AmyRadil.

