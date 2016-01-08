Security Plans For Super Bowl 50 Underway

Super Bowl 50 is just weeks away but the security preparations have been going on for more than two years. Ever since Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium won the Super Bowl bid, it has been planning began for the weeklong celebration throughout the Bay area.

Beth Willon from Here & Now contributor KQED reports that recent terrorist attacks have added even more pressure to make sure the security is as airtight as possible.

Reporter

Beth Willon, senior news editor and reporter for KQED. She tweets @bethwillon.

