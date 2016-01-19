© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From One Tiny House, A Neighborhood May Grow

Published January 19, 2016 at 12:52 PM CST
The new 330-square-foot tiny house sits next to a more conventional, neighboring house on N. Atlantic Avenue. The tiny house is being built on a lot that has been vacant for years. (Lou Blouin)
The new 330-square-foot tiny house sits next to a more conventional, neighboring house on N. Atlantic Avenue. The tiny house is being built on a lot that has been vacant for years. (Lou Blouin)

Tiny houses are generally associated with quirky, self-made, 100-square-foot homes that people pull behind their car. Could they find a more permanent place in the American city? One neighborhood is willing to build one in order to find out.

Pittsburgh is getting its first tiny house: a 330-square-foot, open-concept dwelling that resembles a studio apartment with a porch and a foundation. The hope is that it will be one of many more to come. Lou Blouin from The Allegheny Front at WESA has more.

Reporter

  • Lou Blouin, reporter for The Allegheny Front at WESA in Pittsburgh.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.