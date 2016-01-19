Remembering Glenn Frey

In a special edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson remembers the music of Glenn Frey, a founding member of the Eagles. Frey died yesterday at the age of 67.

The Detroit-born singer and guitarist started the Eagles with drummer and singer Don Henley about 45 years ago in Los Angeles. The group came to define California pop through the ’70s. We listen back with Jem Aswad, a senior editor at Billboard.

Note: We have a Spotify playlist and an Apple Music playlist for our weekly DJ Sessions.

Eagles And Glenn Frey Songs In This Segment

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

“Take It Easy”

“Heartache Tonight”

“You Belong to the City”

“It’s Your World Now”

“Hotel California”

Guest

Jem Aswad, senior editor at Billboard. He tweets @jemaswad.

