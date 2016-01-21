© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Assessing The Atlanta Streetcar, One Year Later

Published January 21, 2016 at 12:56 PM CST
The Atlanta Streetcar waits at the Centennial Olympic Park stop for passengers to board. (Sam Whitehead/GPB News)
The Atlanta Streetcar waits at the Centennial Olympic Park stop for passengers to board. (Sam Whitehead/GPB News)

It’s been a little more than a year since the Atlanta Streetcar took its first trip. The transit system is modest: 12 stops on a 2.7 mile loop in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

Since then, the streetcar has had some issues, from collisions with cars to a letter from the federal government questioning the system’s management.

Now, stakeholders are assessing how the streetcar’s first year has gone, and where it might be going next. Sam Whitehead from Here & Now contributor Georgia Public Broadcasting reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.