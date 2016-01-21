© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Signs Of Hidden Planet Found In Our Solar System

Published January 21, 2016 at 7:02 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Caltech astronomer Mike Brown helped prove Pluto is not a true planet. Brown tweets under the handle plutokiller. But his young daughter does not approve. She wanted Pluto to stay a planet, and she said she wouldn't forgive him until he discovered a brand new one. Now he thinks he has. Brown and another astronomer say small bodies appear to be orbiting a giant icy planet far beyond Pluto called Planet Nine. Thanks, Dad. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.