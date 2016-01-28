© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New York AG Investigates NFL Resale Ticketing

Published January 28, 2016 at 12:33 PM CST
The NFL encourages people who want to sell their tickets to go to the NFL Ticket Exchange, a marketplace operated by Ticketmaster. Pictured is a screenshot from the site. (ticketexchangebyticketmaster.com/NFL)
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is now investigating the NFL over its ticketing practices – specifically, whether it is illegally pricing tickets on the resale market using a mechanism known as “resale price floors.” Bloomberg has been covering the story, andMike Regan of Bloomberg joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd with details.

