Remembering Ballet Great Violette Verdy

French ballerina Violette Verdy died on Monday at the age of 82. She was an acclaimed star of the New York City Ballet, dancing more than 140 ballets with the company during the 1960s and 1970s.

Verdy originated roles in works by legendary choreographers George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins. After she retired, she went into teaching and eventually became a professor at Indiana University Bloomington.

In 2011, Verdy judged an international ballet competition in Boston where she spoke with Here & Now producer Lynn Menegon. Today we revisit that conversation.

[Youtube]

[Youtube]

Guest

Violette Verdy, late ballerina and instructor.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.