L.A. Hospital Pays $17K Ransom To Hackers
Earlier this month, the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center in Los Angeles was attacked by hackers, who took patient medical records and demanded ransom. This week, the hospital paid $17,000 in bitcoin to get those records back.
The hospital says that patient care was not compromised, but the case is drawing attention to what experts say is not unusual: everyone from hospitals to police departments paying ransom to reclaim stolen data. Ali Velshi, host of “Ali Velshi on Target” on Al Jazeera America, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.
