Panel Round

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. And here is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, everybody.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Hey, if you are listening to this show today, you know that we took the week off. If you're listening to this show in the future, know that the world was green and verdant before the election of Donald Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: And that back in these happy pre-Trump days, we enjoyed asking our panelists questions about the news, like these...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

SAGAL: Roxanne, good news. Bloomberg News reports that senior citizens are more active than ever. Specifically, senior citizens are doing a whole lot more what?

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Having sex.

SAGAL: No.

ROBERTS: They're not?

SAGAL: I wouldn't know. I'm not yet that old.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Here is your hint. Your hint could be, I want 20,000 in unmarked, large print bills.

ROBERTS: Robbing banks?

SAGAL: Robbing banks, apparently.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

ROBERTS: No, really?

SAGAL: That's what senior citizens are up to.

ROBERTS: Wait. Wait.

SAGAL: Grandma apparently wants her purse filled, finally, with something other than crumpled up Kleenexes and cough drops. According to Bloomberg News, there's a big rise in bank and jewel heists by senior citizens. Most notable is Germany's Grandpa Gang. They've robbed 12 banks, and they nearly botched one of their getaways because - and this is true - one of the desperados had to keep stopping to pee.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: You've got to pull over. We just stopped. No, I've got to pull over. The police are right on our tail.

TOM BODETT: Well, criminals grow old, too.

SAGAL: That's true.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: They're not going to learn any...

BODETT: But I don't think it's like old people suddenly turned bad. It's like bad people suddenly turn old.