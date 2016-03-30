© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Boeing Layoffs Coming In Washington State

Published March 30, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
A United Airlines Boeing 737 is parked out front of the new Boeing 737 Delivery Center on October 19, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. The larger facility will better accommodate the increased 737 production rates. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Boeing has announced that it expects to eliminate thousands of jobs in Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that as many as 8,000 jobs may be cut – a 10 percent overall cut.

But the timing seems odd because airplane orders are booming. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson looks at what’s behind the layoffs and what they say about manufacturing, with Rana Foroohar of Time magazine.

