Joe Medicine Crow, Last War Chief Of Crow Nation, Dies At 102
Joseph Medicine Crow, a World War II veteran, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom and revered elder of the Crow Nation, died Sunday at the age of 102.
Born in a log home near Lodge Grass, Montana, Crow became the first member of the Crow Nation to earn a graduate degree.
He was a Crow War Chief, having completed the required four war deeds while fighting for the 103rd Infantry in Germany during World War II.
Shane Doyle, a Crow Nation member who teaches at Montana State University, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for a look at the extraordinary life of Joseph Medicine Crow.
Guest
- Shane Doyle, a member of the Crow Nationa, who teaches in the Native American Studies program at Montana State University.
