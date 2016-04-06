© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Don't The Nation's Top Med Schools Have Family Medicine Departments?

Published April 6, 2016 at 12:45 PM CDT
(Marosh/Flickr)
(Marosh/Flickr)

Medical schools at Yale, Harvard, Johns Hopkins and other elite institutions teach some of the most cutting-edge specialties, but some students and staff are complaining that a critical focus is missing: family medicine.

Melissa Bailey of STAT joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the omission.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.