Akron Residents Will Hear What Their City Sounds Like

For the past year, residents of Akron, Ohio, have been collecting soundbites from their city for a new symphony. On Saturday night, they will hear their contributions in the final product.

People recorded their audio samples using a smartphone app designed by MIT engineers. The sounds that will make up Saturday’s musical composition include traffic noise, church bells and high school hallway chatter.

David C. Barnett from Here & Now contributor WCPN in Cleveland reports on the Sounds of Akron symphony.

[Youtube]

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.