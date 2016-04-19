N.Y. Congresswoman Louise Slaughter On Why She's Supporting Hillary Clinton
As New York State votes in the primaries today, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with veteran Democratic U.S. Rep.Louise Slaughter, one of the longest-serving women in Congress. They discuss the issues that matter most to her constituents and why she’s stumping for Hillary Clinton.
Guest
- Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, Democratic U.S. Representative for New York’s 25th congressional district. She tweets @louiseslaughter.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.