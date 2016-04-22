Led Zeppelin To Climb The Stairway To Court

Led Zeppelin band members Jimmy Page and Robert Plant are expected in court on May 10 for the beginning of a trial to determine whether their iconic song “Stairway to Heaven” was partially plagiarized from the song “Taurus” by a little-known 1960s band called Spirit.

Though Plant and Page say they don’t remember hearing the song or seeing Spirit perform, the plaintiffs argue that the lack of memory is due to drug and alcohol use by the band. Plant and Page are requesting that their past drug use not be admissible in the trial.

Amanda Bronstad, reporter for the National Law Journal, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain the legalities of the case.

Amanda Bronstad, reporter for the National Law Journal. She tweets @abronstadnlj.

