© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boycott Pledge Takes Aim At Target's Bathroom Policy

Published April 26, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
A bicyclist rides past a row of shopping carts outside a Target store on May 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A bicyclist rides past a row of shopping carts outside a Target store on May 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

More than 700,000 people have signed an online pledge to boycott Target, in response to its inclusive bathroom policy. The pledge was started by the American Family Association after Target last week published a statement saying “we welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity.”

Before long, people on both sides of the boycott debate took to Twitter to divulge their views, tagging their tweets with the hashtag #TargetBoycott.

For more, Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about what the debate over who can use which bathrooms has meant for businesses.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.