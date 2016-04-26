Boycott Pledge Takes Aim At Target's Bathroom Policy

More than 700,000 people have signed an online pledge to boycott Target, in response to its inclusive bathroom policy. The pledge was started by the American Family Association after Target last week published a statement saying “we welcome transgender team members and guests to use the restroom or fitting room facility that corresponds with their gender identity.”

Before long, people on both sides of the boycott debate took to Twitter to divulge their views, tagging their tweets with the hashtag #TargetBoycott.

For more, Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal about what the debate over who can use which bathrooms has meant for businesses.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at The Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

