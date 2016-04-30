Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will Jay Z's next single - which will be in response to Beyonce - be called? Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: "D To The izz-I, V to the izz-ORCED - Divorced."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: It's not just a single but a whole album, a follow-up to his famous "Black Album" called "The Black Eye Album."
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: Jay Z's next single's going to be called "Damn, I'm Single."
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll be back next week.
(SOUNDBITE MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.