Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will Jay Z's next single - which will be in response to Beyonce - be called? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: "D To The izz-I, V to the izz-ORCED - Divorced."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: It's not just a single but a whole album, a follow-up to his famous "Black Album" called "The Black Eye Album."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Jay Z's next single's going to be called "Damn, I'm Single."

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Faith Salie and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll be back next week.

(SOUNDBITE MUSIC)

