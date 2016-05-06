University Threatens To Stop Annual Undie Run

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

with a clothing conflict. Colorado State University wants to stop the Undie Run. It's an annual ritual. Students peel off clothes.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "OLD SCHOOL")

WILL FERRELL: (As Frank) We're going streaking through the quad and into the gymnasium.

Not exactly streaking. People keep their underwear on. But their other clothes are given to charity. School officials hate this. They threatened to trash the clothes and arrest the owners. But more than 1,000 students say they are going to be ready for action.