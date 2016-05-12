© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Domino's Calls 911 After Regular Customer Is Absent

Published May 12, 2016 at 6:24 AM CDT

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In times of crisis, we rely on friends and family, or in the case of one pizza lover, the delivery person. Managers at a Domino's in Salem, Ore., were worried. One of their daily customers hadn't ordered a pizza in 11 days. So a driver was sent to check on him, and the lights were on, but no answer. After a call to 911, Kirk Alexander was taken to the hospital, but was soon enjoying visits from the folks at Domino's. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.