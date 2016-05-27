Indy 500 Milk Preference Poll

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It's a time-honored tradition at the Indianapolis 500 - win the race and down an ice-cold bottle of milk. What kind, you may or may not have wondered? Well, it depends on the driver, according to the car blog Jalopnik. It's published this year's milk preference poll where each driver lists the choice should he or she win, and whole milk is actually the most popular option, then 2 percent and then skim. Drinking milk after a long hot race - I just don't know if I'll raise a glass to that or not. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.