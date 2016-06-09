© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Supreme Court Cases On Abortion, Affirmative Action And Immigration Still Pending

Published June 9, 2016 at 12:12 PM CDT
The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (@Envios, Flickr/Creative Commons)
The Supreme Court handed down several decisions today, though not in any of the three most prominent cases still pending this term. The three outstanding cases are all out of Texas: on abortion, affirmative action, and immigration.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, about today’s decisions and what’s left at the court this term.

Guest

