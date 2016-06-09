Supreme Court Cases On Abortion, Affirmative Action And Immigration Still Pending

The Supreme Court handed down several decisions today, though not in any of the three most prominent cases still pending this term. The three outstanding cases are all out of Texas: on abortion, affirmative action, and immigration.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the Supreme Court for Slate, about today’s decisions and what’s left at the court this term.

Guest

Dahlia Lithwick, court and law writer for Slate. She tweets @Dahlialithwick.

