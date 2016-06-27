Most Glamorous Goat Crowned In Lithuania

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. In a small city in Lithuania, an annual beauty contest was held to crown the most glamorous goat. In addition to being great-looking goats, contestants wore intricate headdresses decorated with roses. The winner was Demyte, a silky-looking black-and-white glamour goat. Her owner has entered goats six times. This is his and her first win. You are listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.